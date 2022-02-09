WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.71

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and traded as high as $43.87. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 107,429 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

