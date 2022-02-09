WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Position Trimmed by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 1.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WNS worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $30,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WNS by 547.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WNS by 73.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 188,362 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

WNS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,468. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.