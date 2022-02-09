Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

