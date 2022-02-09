Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.
NJAN stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.
