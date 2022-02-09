World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 65.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $1,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

