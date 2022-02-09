WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $7.64 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $76,660.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00017232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.