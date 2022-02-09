WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was down 3.6% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 7,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,500,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $839.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

