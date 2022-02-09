Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is Impactive Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 7.9% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $100,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.15. 12,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

