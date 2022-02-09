X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $147,038.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

