Xend Finance Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $303,512.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

