XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,170.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,170.17 ($69.91) and traded as low as GBX 4,740 ($64.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,825 ($65.25), with a volume of 14,460 shares traded.

XPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($81.81) to GBX 6,225 ($84.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market cap of £947.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,999.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,170.17.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

