XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,186,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

