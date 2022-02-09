XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,186,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
