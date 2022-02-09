XSGD (XSGD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $864,854.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. XSGD has a total market cap of $185.10 million and approximately $864,854.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.49 or 0.07238086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,799.29 or 0.99865946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006428 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 249,482,144 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

