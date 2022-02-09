Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading Down 1%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.
About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
