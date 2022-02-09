Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

