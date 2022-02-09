YF Link (YFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $324,903.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $95.73 or 0.00218635 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $324,903.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

