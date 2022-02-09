YGGDRASH Market Cap Tops $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106750 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.