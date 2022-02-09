Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

