Yum! Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

