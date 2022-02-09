Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,437,000 after buying an additional 324,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

