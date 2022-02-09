Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 611,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Hub Group has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.