Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $839.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.10 million and the lowest is $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 118,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,272 shares of company stock worth $788,159. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

