Zacks: Analysts Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

