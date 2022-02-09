Zacks: Analysts Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.