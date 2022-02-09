Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

