Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.30. 106,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.