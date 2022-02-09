Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.