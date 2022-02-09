Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

