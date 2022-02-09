Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

BOOT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 459,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

