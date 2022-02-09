Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $306.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.10 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.95.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

