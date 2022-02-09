Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $637.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

