Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

