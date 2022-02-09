Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DHT reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,091. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $912.06 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

