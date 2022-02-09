Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $606,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,061. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

