Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLF. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

