Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

WGO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. 630,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,997. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

