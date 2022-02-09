Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atreca by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.17. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

