Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

