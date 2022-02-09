Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,988. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

