Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after buying an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. 7,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

