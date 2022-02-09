Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorp.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
