Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.