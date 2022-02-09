Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

