Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,906 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,064. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $249.79 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

