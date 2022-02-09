Zacks Investment Management Has $38.53 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 304,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,901,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

