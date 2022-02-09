Zacks Investment Management Has $89.98 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

