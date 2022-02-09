Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,978 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 323,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.