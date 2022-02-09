Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.64 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

