Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. BP announced that before declaring results for the December quarter, it has intended to execute an additional $1.25 billion of share repurchases. The integrated energy company continues to anticipate that it will buy back $1 billion shares by every quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

BP stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. BP has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

