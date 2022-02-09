Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

