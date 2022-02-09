Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to “Strong-Buy”

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The energy explorer’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. In 2020, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Besides, the company anticipates free cash flow in excess of $425 million for 2021 if oil averages $60 per barrel. With the commodity price picture looking very upbeat, Whiting Petroleum currently looks well-positioned to meet its target. This should also help push its shares higher. Consequently, Whiting Petroleum is viewed as a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.91 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 215.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

