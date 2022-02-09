Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 41,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 78,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.69 price target on shares of Zimtu Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

