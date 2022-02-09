ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 7.6% Higher

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. 212,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 302,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

